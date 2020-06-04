LG interacts with PRI representatives, other delegations

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu Thursday interacted with representatives of PRIs and delegation of ST, SC and OBC through video conferencing and listened to their issues.

A delegation of BDC chairpersons and Sarpanches from Kashmir led by Ghulam Hassan Panzoo apprised the LG of various issues pertaining to their rights and protocol, coordination with various departments, security cover on threat perception basis, official accommodation, de-silting of irrigation channels, extension of PMAY benefits to the deserving beneficiaries and construction of border bunkers.

The delegation complimented the administration for adept handling of the prevailing situation due to COVID19.

The LG assured the PRI representatives of full support of the government in protecting their legitimate rights and entitlements and further urged them to continue working towards empowering the common masses.

Meanwhile, a public delegation headed by Shah Muhammad expressed their gratitude to the government of India and J&K administration for the introduction of new Domicile Law in J&K.

The delegation put forth various demands related to the welfare of SC/ST and OBCs including reservation in promotions, representation in J&K Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission, implementation of Forest Rights Act, Tribal sub plan, streamlining of Gujjar and hostels.

They further drew LG’s attention towards the issue of posting local tribal officers in the district administration of predominantly tribal areas of Poonch and Rajouri.

The LG gave a patient hearing to the delegation and observed that the government was committed towards the welfare of every section of the society.

A comprehensive mechanism has been rolled out for the revision of recruitment rules and proper implementation of reservation roster, he said. He further assured the delegation that all the genuine issues raised by them would be addressed on priority.