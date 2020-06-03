LG launches 'Mera Vetan' app

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu Wednesday launched JK Employees Salary Tracker Mobile App- “Mera Vetan” here at Raj Bhavan.

Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance; Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to LG; Mahesh Dass, Director General, Accounts and Treasuries and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

The LG observed that the newly launched application was aimed to provide salary related information to the employees.

With the launch of Mera Vetan app, the employees especially posted in remote and rural areas, who do not have access to the DDOs will easily access their salary and other details anytime, the LG said.

He called for more automation for various functions and schemes of the government to facilitate employees and general public.

The LG also desired that similar application may be developed for pre and post matric scholarship and Integrated Social Security Scheme for Social Welfare Department so that the beneficiaries were able to track the scholarship/pension disbursement details.

Meanwhile, the LG held a video conference with Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah (BGSB) University to get a first hand appraisal of the preparedness being put in place for resumption of academic activities.

Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to LG and Prof Javed Musarrat, VC of the University along with the varsity Registrar attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The LG sought a detailed report on the precautionary measures taken by the University and its post-lockdown preparations.

He asked the VC to plan comprehensively for ensuring smooth conduct of academic session and examinations post-lockdown, besides complete sanitization of campus and hostels.

He asked him to update the infrastructure to facilitate the students with an enhanced e-learning mode. The LG also stressed on strict adherence of social distancing norms and other administrative guidelines after the resumption of the academic activities in the University.

The LG asked the VC to expedite the recruitment process in accordance with the UGC norms and also adhere to the reservation policy of the Centre.