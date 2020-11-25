Jammu, Today's Paper
November 25, 2020

LG Manoj Sinha condoles demise

File photo of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has expressed his condolences on the sad demise of Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, Vice President, All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

“Saddened to learn about the passing away of Maulana Kalbe Sadiq. He was an eminent Islamic scholar, noted educationist, preacher and harbinger of communal unity and progressive thinking”, said the Lt Governor.

In his message, the Lt Governor expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members and well-wishers and prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

