LG Murmu, Advisors, political leaders greet people on Eid

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu, his advisors and different political parties on Saturday extended greeting to people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message, the LG said the festival was one of many examples of India’s multi-dimensional culture. “May this festival promote and maintain inter-religious understanding and co-existence and instill spirit of brotherhood, harmony, and amity among people of all faiths,” he said.

The LG, in view of the emerging situation, urged people to celebrate this festival in adherence to the guidelines and norms issued by the administration.

In his message, Advisor to LG, Baseer Ahmad Khan while extending greetings to people urged them to celebrate Eid with simplicity.

“Allah commands us to be not amongst those who indulge in extravagance, which He dislikes,” Khan said. He made a fervent appeal to people to avoid wastage of food and resources and be conscious towards their neighbours, orphans and the needy.

Advisor to LG, Farooq Khan while greetings people described the festival as reward from Almighty Allah. He said celebrating Eid teaches people camaraderie, friendship, mutual respect and love for the masses.

The Advisor also prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in the J&K.

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah, and Vice President, Omar Abdullah also extended warm greetings to people on Eid.

“I extend my warm wishes to people on the auspicious occasion. May Almighty foster unity in the ranks of Muslims, and furthers the cause of amity and brotherhood in J&K and elsewhere in the world,” Abdullah said.

He urged people to take extra care in view of the COVID19 pandemic. “I extend my greetings and good wishes to the front line workers who have been working tirelessly day in and day out to combat the worst ever public health nightmare,” Abdullah said.

He urged affluent class of the society to help those who do not have any resource to celebrate the Eid.

Omar while extending warm wishes to people said, “We should include underprivileged in our happiness. There is no superior act than sharing our resources with the people at need in the present times of COVID19 crises.”

“I wish the candles of piety and faith remain alight in our families and neighborhood throughout the year. May the auspicious day increase the prospects of peace, prosperity, and brotherhood in J&K,” Omar said.

The party MPs, leaders and functionaries also extended warm wishes to people on Eid.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also felicitated people on the auspicious occasion.

The party spokesman hoped that this occasion would be a harbinger of communal harmony, brotherhood, and amity. He said Eid was an occasion to rededicate to the teachings of Islam and preaching of Prophet (SAW). He appealed people to observe austerity and extend help to the poor and needy on the Eid.

The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee while extending greetings prayed for their wellbeing.

The party President GA Mir hoped the occasion will be the harbinger of peace and stability in the entire world especially in J&K.

“Eid Ul Fitr is a unique occasion, full of blessing from Almighty Allah, providing us the opportunity to enlighten ourselves about the right and the wrong, besides guiding us to follow the path of righteousness and truthfulness,” Mir said.

Peoples’ Conference senior Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil also extended warm greeting to people on the occasion of Eid.

“On this auspicious occasion, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to people. May this Eid be the harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity and strengthen the bonds of communal harmony and brotherhood in our state”, Vakil said.

He said Eid also embeds the message of remembering economically downtrodden and underprivileged people who are worst affected by the COVID19 lockdown.

“We appeal people to make them part of the Eid celebration by extending financial and other support to them,” Vakil said.

Senior National Conference leader Nazir Ahmad Gurezi while extending greetings to people said Eid was the festival celebrated with gaiety and piety all across the world and marks the culmination of the period of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramadhan.

“I pray for everlasting peace and prosperity of our trouble torn state of Jammu and Kashmir,” Gurezi said. He also made a fervent appeal to the people to avoid wastage of food and resources and be conscious towards their neighbours, orphans and the needy.

Peoples Democratic Party, youth secretary Arif Laigaroo also greeted people on the occasion of Eid.

Laigaroo said the festival marks the completion of an act of duty and devotion. “It teaches us the lesson that real happiness arises from performing one’s duty and making sacrifices for a noble objective,” he said, adding the fasting was one of the most significant pillars of Islam.

“These are times that challenge the spirit of this festival, penance, forgiveness, sacrifice and restraint,” Laigaroo said, adding it becomes all the more important to embody these values in day-to-day lives.

“I appeal to people to reach out to the needy and destitute on this special day and ensure that this Eid is celebrated by the poor and destitute without any want or deprivation,” he said. The PDP leader also appealed people to follow COVID19 guidelines.

In his Eid greetings, Chairman, Peoples Democratic Front Hakeem Yaseen hoped that the auspicious festival would be a harbinger of peace, prosperity and development for turmoil-hit Jammu and Kashmir.

He asked people to celebrate this Eid with austerity and simplicity, in view of grim socio-economic situation arising out of the COVID19 pandemic.

He appealed people to remember poor and destitute in their respective vicinities so that no one sleeps without food, medicines and shelter.

Bhartiya Janta Party’s Kashmir unit also extended greetings to people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Party’s Media In charge, Manzoor Bhat said the Eid was a festival of happiness and love. He urged people to celebrate Eid with asperity and maintain social distance in view of the pandemic.

He stressed there was need for social distancing and people should avoid any sort of gatherings as directed by the government.

Bhat said people should take care of needy and poor on the festival so that they can also celebrate the festival with their families.

The party spokesman, Altaf Thakur while greeting people prayed for the everlasting peace and prosperity in J&K. He prayed that may this Eid turn as the harbinger of peace, prosperity, and development in J&K.

He urged people to follow the COVID19 protocol and to maintain social distance and to stay home on this festival. Thakur also hailed COVID19 warriors including police, SMC employees, doctors, paramedics and ambulance drivers for remaining on the fore front of fight against the pandemic.