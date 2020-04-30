LG Murmu extends greetings on Labour Day

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday extended greetings to people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of International Workers’ Day, popularly known as Labour Day.

In his message, the LG wished prosperity to the working class and hoped that the occasion would instill a renewed zeal and sense of responsibility towards work culture, and enthusiasm amongst the members of the work force, who are the engine of development and growth.

“Labour Day, which is also known as May Day throughout the World, commemorates the struggle for fair labour practices and reminds all of us to strengthen this important section of our society,” he said.

The LG observed that the government was always putting a focused attention towards welfare of the workers’ community and preserving their rights as development of any region highly depends on its work force.