LG Murmu for aggressive campaign on COVID19by all districts

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today chaired a meeting to discuss the future management and containment strategy of COVID-19 pandemic in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education; Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police and Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department.

The Lt Governor stressed on conducting aggressive awareness campaign by District Administrations led by Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, Health Officers, especially in districts with fresh spurt of COVID cases.

For effectively combating the spread of COVID-19, the Lt Governor called for scaling up of testing and advised the officers to use the data available with ‘Swasthya Nidhi’ application for mapping and identifying the vulnerable population and the potential spreaders. He emphasized on extending the coverage of Aarogya Setu app and encouraging the people to download the said app.

He sought details of the distribution of PPE kits to Private hospitals and directed for conducting online training of the technicians and staff of the private testing labs and clinics to eliminate laxity in the containment of the deadly virus. He also directed for expediting construction activities across the UT and engage more and more labourers while following all SOP’s.