LG Murmu greets people on Ramadhan

Lt. Governor (LG) Girish Chandra Murmu on Saturday greeted people on the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan.

The LG hoped that the holy month would be a harbinger of peace, progress, and prosperity in J&K. In his message, the LG said Ramadhan was a period dedicated to fasting, service, and prayers and it underscores the values of austerity, patience, tolerance, and self-restraint which were imperative in practicing social distancing and mitigating spread of infection in the prevailing COVID19 pandemic. The LG hoped the holy month will bind people together and spread peace, harmony, and brotherhood in J&K.