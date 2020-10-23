LG pays obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) on Friday visited the cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami.

The LG, who is also Chairman Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, prayed for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. During his visit, the LG was accompanied by his Principal Secretary, Nitishwar Kumar and Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar.

The LG reviewed the facilities put in place by the Board for facilitation of the pilgrims and took stock of the ongoing development works in the shrine area.

He directed the CEO Shrine Board for completion of all the ongoing infrastructure development projects within envisaged timelines to further augment the facilities in sync with the emerging requirements of the pilgrimage.

The LG was briefed by the CEO about the status of ongoing works, besides the arrangements being put in place to augment the facilities for the pilgrims. He also gave details of the arrangements made for the pilgrims during these Navratras. These include decoration of Bhawan of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji, Atka and the area surrounding it with exquisite flowers, round the clock water and power supply all along the tracks leading to the shrine and in the Bhawan area, sanitation and sanitisation, availability of special “fast related” food at the Board’s Bhojanalayas and other facilities.

A Shat Chandi Maha Yagya has also been organised at the shrine during the Navratras for peace and prosperity of people, which will conclude with Purna Ahuti on Mahanavami. The Maha Yagya is also being telecast on Shraddha MH One channel from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm daily during Navratras, the LG was informed.