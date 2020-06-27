LG, political leaders condole demise of BS Slathia

Lieutenant Governor (LG), GC Murmu and leaders from different political parties on Saturday condoled the demise of senior advocate and former President of High Court Bar Association, Jammu, BS Salathia.

In his message, the LG described Salathia as a prominent public figure who would always be remembered for his services to legal fraternity.

The LG prayed for peace to the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Expressing grief over the demise of Salathia, National Conference leaders described the death as great loss for Jammu in general and legal fraternity in particular.

A party statement said Salathia was the most vocal legal practitioner who took keen interest in issues pertaining to Jammu. “He was respected by his colleagues and his death has caused a vacuum that will be hard to fill,” said the leaders.

Provincial President Devender Singh Rana and other party leaders expressed condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Senior Congress leader GhulamNabi Azad expressed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of Salathia.

“I am deeply saddened by the sad demise of Salathia. He was a very strong and vocal proponent for development of Jammu. In his demise Jammu has lost a strong voice. He was actively involved in social service throughout his life,” said Azad. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for peace J&K Congress President GA Mir expressed grief over the demise of Salathia . In a statement, Mir said Slathia was former chairman of legal cell of the party.

“His passing away is indeed a great loss to all of us,” said Mir while expressing solidarity with the bereaved. Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leaders expressed shock over the demise of Salathia. In a condolence message, the party leaders termed Salathia’s demise as loss of Jammu’s strong voice, who remained vocal on various issues being faced by common people.

“He was a strong voice of Jammu. His passing away will leave a void in our lives. He represented all section of society,” said the JKAP leaders.

The joint statement was issued by senior party leaders including Manjit Singh, Vijay Bakaya and others.