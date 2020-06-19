LG releases Coffee Table Book of JKIDFC

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu Friday released Coffee Table Book of Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation Ltd (JKIDFC), a compilation of 500 completed projects of public importance funded by the Corporation during 2019-20

A statement said these projects were languishing due to financial and other execution bottlenecks. While the first milestone of completing 200 projects was achieved in February, the Corporation achieved another milestone of 500 projects before March 2020, said the statement.

The LG remarked that JKIDFC has been a vital driver in J&K’s developmental agenda and appreciated the Corporation for carving out assets for public good out of languishing unfunded projects.

The LG asked all the stakeholders of the Corporation to put in concerted efforts to create benchmarks in speedy execution of projects and ensure that the benefit of projects reaches people without much delay.

He called for working towards enhancing transparency and accountability, besides addressing infrastructure bottlenecks of Jammu and Kashmir.

While briefing about Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (JKIDFC), Mehta informed that a total of 2274 projects stand approved by the high-powered committee till end of 2019-20 for funding at Rs 5886 crore.