LG releases coffee table book on Chenab Valley

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday released a coffee table book ‘Chenab (Chandrabhaga) Valley – Amazing little Kashmir’ published by an NGO ‘Sarhad’ of Pune at Raj Bhavan here.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG said, “The Chenab Valley, also known as Chandrabhaga Valley, has been endowed with unmatched natural beauty rich in picturesque scenery.”

The LG congratulated ‘Sarhad’ for publishing the book that showcases the pristine beauty of J&K, portraying and promoting the local culture, besides serving as a guide to the people and tourists visiting J&K.

He also lauded the role of the NGO for its endeavours towards public welfare and upliftment of weaker sections of the society.

