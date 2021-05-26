LG reviews extension of benefits under social welfare schemes

To review the extension of benefits under various welfare schemes, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday chaired a meeting at Raj Bhavan in which he called upon the concerned officials to put dedicated efforts in ensuring 100 percent saturation of social security and beneficiary-oriented schemes across J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that reviewing the coverage of eligible beneficiaries under 55 flagship schemes implemented in J&K and category-wise status of beneficiary-oriented schemes, the Lt Governor expressed satisfaction over several welfare schemes reaching maximum saturation, despite the pandemic.

The meeting was informed that 100 percent target had been achieved under SAUBHAGYA, PM Ujjwala Yojana UJALA, Mission Indradhanush, Social Security Schemes–Pension under NSAP and ISSS, PM Matru Vandana Yojana Kisan Credit Card, PM Mudra Yojna, MGNREGS, Merit cum Means Minority Scholarship, IDSRR-Scheme for Sheep Farm Units, DBT-LPG and National Youth Corps.

Minority Pre-Matric Scholarship has gone up by 391 percent with 4,49,424 beneficiaries covered against the targeted 1,14,856. Minority Post-Matric also registered excellent numbers with 287 percent saturation, thus taking the tally of beneficiaries to 53,403.

With a view to provide succour to women in distress, the Lt Governor directed the officials to ensure functioning of ‘One Stop Centre for Women’ across all districts to support them, besides Ibservation centres, special and shelter homes for children in every district of J&K.

The Lt Governor asked the Department of Social Welfare, Higher Education and Department of School Education to ensure that every eligible child was covered under respective scholarship without discrimination.

“We have a collective responsibility to make sure that no eligible beneficiary is left behind. Take comprehensive measures to reach out to every eligible beneficiary, besides making the welfare schemes, envisioned by the Government of India and the J&K government, easily accessible to the people so that maximum population can reap the benefits,” the Lt Governor told the officers.

Reviewing the implementation of various modules of education through TV, radio, online and community classes, in view of the pandemic, the Lt Governor directed the Education department to make modules more interactive.

“Focus on early and primary education in the curriculum for laying a strong foundation for the future, “ the Lt Governor said.

During the meeting, he sought a detailed status of progress made under Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, Social Security Schemes-Pension, other Social Security Schemes, Schemes for Students, Schemes for Farmers, Schemes for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Subsidies, Bank-linked Schemes, Schemes for Social Welfare and Minority Affairs (beneficiaries disbursed through approved institutes, NGOs and agencies).

Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department Sheetal Nanda briefed the chair about the coverage of welfare schemes for the year 2020-21.

She said that around 3,47,405 beneficiaries were covered SAUBHAGYA till March 31, 2021; the benefits of PM Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) were extended to 12,60,685 beneficiaries; 25,09,000 benefited under PM Jan Dhan Yojna(PMJDY); 9,26,000 under PM Suraksha Bima Yojna(PMSBY); PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) covered around 3,95,000 beneficiaries.

Under Ayushman Bharat, 14,79,649 Golden Cards have been issued with Rs 51.24 crore amount paid for the settlement of bills; 134558 houses were sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G); 12,85,217 beneficiaries were covered under Kisan Credit Card besides benefits of PM Mudra Yojna were extended to 2.93 lakh souls, it said.