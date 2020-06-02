LG reviews preparations for resumption of academic activities at JU, SMVDU

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu Tuesday reviewed the roadmap for revival of academic activities at University of Jammu (JU) and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), post-lockdown, through video conferencing.

The LG sought a detailed report from the Vice Chancellors (VCs) on the post-lockdown preparations of the Universities and stressed on comprehensive planning to restore academic activities and recruitments, besides laying down a robust mechanism for the conduct of examination.

The LG directed the VCs for regular fumigation and sanitization of the campus and hostels of the Universities before making them available for the students.

He asked them to strictly adhere to social distancing norms in the Universities and adopt safety measures such as compulsory wearing of masks and conducting thermal scanning of regular commuters.

The LG asked the VC of JU to submit a proposal of the infrastructural, staffing and other requirements of the off-site campuses.

The VCs informed the LG that as per the directions of MHRD, academic session for old students would resume from August 1 while for the new admissions, classes would be started from September 1. On recruitments and vacancies, the VC, JU informed that for non-teaching staff, the University has total sanctioned strength of 1828 of which 190 were lying vacant, adding these posts would be advertised soon.