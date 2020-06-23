LG reviews work on Purmandal-Utterbehni circuit

Lieutenant Governor (LG), GC Murmu Tuesday conducted a tour of Purmandal- Utterbehni area here.

During his visit, the LG reviewed the project for development of Purmandal-Utterbehni religious tourism circuit.

It was informed that the project with Rs 50 core cost under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) has been submitted to the Centre for approval and funding.

The LG said the government was laying special focus on development of the places of spiritual and religious importance and called for synergized efforts by all stakeholders.

He observed that J&K has a vast potential to be a major religious and pilgrimage tourism destination.

He said the development of religious places like Purmandal and Utterbehni will attract more tourists which will ultimately give a fillip to the economy.

The LG directed for construction of path/track to the temple complex at Purmandal under MGNREGA or any other scheme for the convenience of the devotees and asked the officers to assess the developmental needs of the area.