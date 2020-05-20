LG sanctions Rs 5.70 crore for dietary items of people in distress

Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, G C Murmu, has sanctioned an amount of Rs. 5.70 crore, out of J&K Relief Fund, for providing two months free ration and dietary items to inmates of residential institutions run by Government, residential institutions run by NGOs (provided Grant-in-Aid) and residential institutions run by NGOs where inmates exist.

With this financial assistance, a total of over 21000 inmates of these institutions including children, old age persons besides physically and mentally challenged would be benefited. Social Welfare Department has been directed to release the amount through DBT mode besides ensuring that this amount is utilized only for providing quality dietary items to the inmates and not for making any other expenses.