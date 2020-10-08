LG Sinha condoles demise

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the sad and untimely demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

The Lt Governor described him as a towering public figure who worked for welfare of the people.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. His passing away is a huge loss to the nation and his contribution to public life will be remembered”, he said.

In his message, the Lt Governor prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and extended his sincere condolences to the bereaved family members in this moment of grief.