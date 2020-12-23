Jammu, Today's Paper
December 23, 2020

LG Sinha for spreading digital literacy in schools

e-inaugurates 128 computer centres; 200 ICT labs
With an aim to spread digital literacy in schools across J&K, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday e-inaugurated 128 Computer Aided Learning Centres (CALCs) and 200 Information Communication Technology (ICT) Labs in Schools established under Samagra  Shiksha in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the LG Sinha said that digital learning was an instructional practice that effectively uses technology to strengthen a student’s learning experience. He said the initiative was aimed at making studies more interesting and result-oriented.

Addressing the teachers and students from various schools through virtual mode, the Lt Governor urged the teachers to keep upgrading their teaching-learning skills, especially in digital literacy, enabling the younger generation to learn effectively. He stressed on imparting computer training to the teachers to enhance their skills.

The Lt Governor directed the concerned officers to take comprehensive measures and frame an institutional mechanism for effective implementation of the programme and achieve the set targets in a stipulated time-frame, besides ensuring that the computer labs in schools function properly for the benefit of students.

