UPDATED: January 20, 2021, 1:23 AM

LG Sinha greets people on Guru Gobind Singh's Jayanti

File Photo of Manoj Sinha : Image Source Wikipedia
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday greeted the people on the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru.

In a felicitation message, LG Sinha said that Guru Gobind Singh was a great spiritual master, a warrior, poet, and philosopher, who throughout his life stood up against injustice and strived for establishing a society based on equality, brotherhood, and love.

“The values underlying the teachings of the great Guru and his valour transcend time and continues to inspire generations,” he said.

