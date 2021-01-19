LG Sinha greets people on Guru Gobind Singh's Jayanti

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday greeted the people on the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru.

In a felicitation message, LG Sinha said that Guru Gobind Singh was a great spiritual master, a warrior, poet, and philosopher, who throughout his life stood up against injustice and strived for establishing a society based on equality, brotherhood, and love.

“The values underlying the teachings of the great Guru and his valour transcend time and continues to inspire generations,” he said.