LG Sinha inaugurates Guru Nanak Chair, University of Jammu Special Purpose Vehicle Foundation

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chancellor of University of Jammu, today inaugurated Guru Nanak Chair & University of Jammu Special Purpose Vehicle Foundation Building at University of Jammu, in presence of Professor Manoj Kumar Dhar, Vice- Chancellor, University of Jammu.

“Recently when Parliament of India passed the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020, on the request of UT Government, the Government of India also agreed to the fact that efforts must be made towards promotion and development of the Punjabi language in J&K and today’s occasion is a major step towards this direction”, observed the Lt Governor, while speaking on the occasion.

He also reiterated UT Government’s commitment towards encouraging and promoting the Punjabi language in J&K and assured that the Government will take all efforts in this regard. Further, the establishment of chairs for Gojri and Pahari languages is in the offing to promote and encourage the regional languages of J&K, he added.

The Lt Governor said that it is a matter of great pleasure that history is being created where he is witnessing establishment of Guru Nanak Chair in University of Jammu.

He further elaborated on the timeless teachings of Guru Nanak Devji which are still guiding the society at large. The Lt Governor emphasized that the establishment of Guru Nanak Chair will help in the development of inner and outer personalities of the students.

The perfect balance between inner and outer world is the most important aspect and lifetime opportunity for the students. The teachings of the Guru Nanak Devji have always directed the people towards the path of God, who is just like a sea, what seems to be many like the waves, said the Lt Governor. He further emphasized that our students and the society at large should continuously struggle wholeheartedly for spiritualism until we do not recognize our inner self.

He further said that the establishment of the Chair will not only help in furtherance of research on his teachings but also help in keeping the harmony and equity in the society.

The Lt Governor also congratulated the University of Jammu and described the UOJSPV Foundation as a milestone for the entire J&K for creating a bridge between knowledge and entrepreneurship.