LG Sinha pays obeisance at Vaishno Devi shrine

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, who is the Chairman of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Thursday paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in J&K.

During his visit, the Lt Governor was accompanied by Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam and Chief Executive Officer, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar.

ManojSinha, who was on his first visit to the shrine after taking over as the LG of J&K UT earlier this month, inspected the wayside facilities put in place by the Shrine Board for facilitation of the pilgrims.

At Bhawan, he inspected the arrangements made by the board for the pilgrims in view of the resumption of the Yatra on 16th of this month and asked the CEO that all the precautionary measures taken by the Board in connection with the COVID-19 for the safety and security of the pilgrims and the Shrine Board staff should continue till the situation normalises.

The LG also directed the CEO for expeditious planning and construction of Durga Bhawan for providing free of cost accommodation facilities for the pilgrims. Besides this, the Lt Governor asked for further enhancing accommodation facilities for pilgrims, maximizing utilization of IT-enabled services for facilitation of yatris and expediting work on the installation of Video Walls project. He also asked the CEO for enhancing religious activities at the Shrine.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma; IGP, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh; Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Ms. Indu Kanwal Chib; and SSP, Reasi, Rashmi Wazir also accompanied the Lt. Governor.