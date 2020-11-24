LG Sinha pays tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday paid rich tributes to the sacrifice of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his ‘Martyrdom Day’.

In a statement issued here, the LG said that Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji inspired the entire nation to protect faith, belief and the rights of the people. “Teachings and martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji underlines one of the most fundamental principles of human existence which is ensuring the right of everyone to breathe free and live unshackled. Guru Ji’s sacrifice is an important reminder for the coming generations to be committed towards upholding faith, belief and rights of the people,” he said.

“On this pious day, we must resolve for selfless service of others. Peaceful co-existence, mutual respect for each other’s religious beliefs goes a long way in uplifting individual lives and achieving harmony and compassion in the society,” he said.