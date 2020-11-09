LG Sinha releases Mata Vaishno Devi gold, silver coins

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha on Monday released Mata Vaishno Devi gold and silver coins ahead of Diwali.

The LG said he was fortunate to have got the opportunity to release Maa Vaishno Devi coins. “Maa is worshipped lovingly and showers immense light, blessings and ultimate benediction upon the devotees,” he said. Referring to the coins, the LG said few seekers were not able to travel to Vaishno Devi’s sunlit peak of mountain at Katra due to corona pandemic. “So the Shrine Board has decided to make the coins available in Jammu and Delhi as well,” the LG said. The LG stressed that it was important for the people to choose the path of peace in the interest of humanity. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has developed 2g, 5g and 10g gold and silver coins of guaranteed purity carrying an impression of the Holy Pindies.

The rates of the coins depend on the denomination chosen and the prevailing gold/silver rates. Currently, silver coin 10gm is available at Rs 770, silver coin 5gm for Rs 410, gold coin 2gm for Rs 11,490, gold coin 5gm for Rs 28150.00 and gold coin 10 gm for Rs 55,880. These coins are available at souvenir shops at Bhawan, Jammu airport, Katra, Kalika Dham Jammu and JK House, 5 Prithviraj Road, Delhi.

It is pertinent to mention that Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has recently launched many initiatives like online darshan, home delivery of Pooja Prasad and mobile app to facilitate the devotees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the LG and Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board were present on the occasion.