LG Sinha reviews progress on Mansar development plan

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Tuesday visited Purmandal- Utterbehani area and Mansar-Surinsar twin lakes to review the progress on Comprehensive plans being put in place for the development of these religious and tourist destinations and issued on spot instructions for speedy development of the area.

He was accompanied by Principal Secretary to Lt Governor Nitishwar Kumar; Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma; IGP Jammu; Mukesh Singh; Secretary Jal Shakti Department, M Raju; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan; Secretary Tourism, SarmadHafeez; Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Dr. Piyush Singla; Deputy Commissioner Samba, Rohit Khajuria besides senior officers from Tourism, PWD, Jal Shakti, Surinsar-Mansar Development Authority, and other departments were present.

During his visit, the Lt Governor took stock of the project for the development of the Purmandal-Utterbehani religious tourism circuit under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD).

The Lt Governor observed that Purmandal-Utterbehani can become a major religious and pilgrimage tourism destination. “Religious places like Purmandal and Utterbehani will attract a lot more tourists which will ultimately give a boost to the religious tourism in the area and development of religious tourism is among the prime focus areas of the Government”, the Lt Governor said.

He called upon all stakeholders to come forward and actively play their role so that a large number of people can come and experience the ancient spiritual heritage of the Purmandal and Utterbahani area. He suggested that tourist facilities and services like Dharamshala should be developed involving the locals of the area.

While reviewing the progress made under “Comprehensive Mansar Rejuvenation/Developmental Plan” worth Rs 198.37 Crores, the foundation of which was laid last month with the aim of development of Mansar Lake as a prime religious and Tourist destination, the Lt Governor said that picturesque locations and the religious sanctity of these places have great potential to attract massive tourist footfall.

At Surinsar Lake, the Lt Governor passed directions for the development and beautification of the lake. He directed the concerned officers to start the de-weeding and de-silting works and improve the aesthetics of the lake & its surroundings.

The Lt Governor stressed upon the concerned agencies to gear up their men and machinery for the completion of development works in the stipulated time frame.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor interacts with religious organizations of Purmandal-Utterbehani and local residents of Purmandal and Surinsar and listened to their issues and demands.

The public delegations projected their demands and issues pertaining to up-gradation of road connectivity, augmentation of health and educational facilities, besides other developmental issues of the areas.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegations that all the genuine demands and grievances projected by them will be taken up for early redressal.