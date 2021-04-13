LG Sinha visits Vaishno Devi shrine, prays for peace

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday visited Vaishno Devi shrine on the commencement of Navratras and prayed for peace.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said LG Sinha, who is also the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), while paying obeisance at the shrine prayed for sustained peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir and welfare of its people.

Reviewing the ongoing infrastructural development projects in the shrine area, LG Sinha directed the CEO SMVDSB Ramesh Kumar for ensuring expeditious completion of all development works for further augmentation of the facilities for the visiting yatris.

The CEO briefed the LG regarding the special arrangements made by SMVDSB for the yatris visiting the shrine during the ongoing Navratras.

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam and CEO SMVDSB Ramesh Kumar accompanied the LG during his visit to the shrine.