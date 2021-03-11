LG's advisors extend greeting to people

Advisors to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, and Baseer Khan Thursday extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Meraj.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in their felicitations, the advisors hoped that this auspicious occasion would promote love, affection, kindness and mutual respect among the humankind.

The advisors expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would further strengthen the bonds of amity, harmony and brotherhood and be a harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity for entire Jammu and Kashmir.