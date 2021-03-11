Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 1:15 AM

LG's advisors extend greeting to people

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 1:15 AM
File Pic

Advisors to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, and Baseer Khan Thursday extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Meraj.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in their felicitations, the advisors hoped that this auspicious occasion would promote love, affection, kindness and mutual respect among the humankind.

Trending News
File Photo

Search operation underway in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar had 3.8, Pahalgam minus 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Amid chill, MeT predicts dry weather in J&K till Sunday

7 militant associates arrested in Shopian: Police

File Pic

Admin failed to handle post-rains situation in Kashmir: Sagar

The advisors expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would further strengthen the bonds of amity, harmony and brotherhood and be a harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity for entire Jammu and Kashmir.

Related News