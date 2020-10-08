Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 8, 2020, 11:36 PM

LG's PS hands over relief cheque to family of slain BDC chairperson

On behalf of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of slain BDC Chairperson, Bhupinder Singh at their residence here today.

Visiting the family, the Principal Secretary paid his tributes to the departed soul and assured the family of full support from the government.

Bhupinder Singh was the BDC Chairperson of block Khag, who was killed by militants last month in his native village in Budgam district. The Principal Secretary was accompanied by Sushma Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

