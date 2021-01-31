LG's rule no alternative to elected Govt: G H Mir

Apni Party senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir Sunday said that the Lt Governor’s rule cannot be an alternative to an elected government.

“We believe that the Lt Governor rule cannot be an alternative to the elected government and elections should be held as early as possible in J&K,” a statement of Apnbi Party quoted Mir as speaking at a public meeting at Hiranagar in Kathua district.

He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were feeling disempowered with the downgrading of the erstwhile State into a union territory.

“The rules are being framed directly from Delhi without the consultation and it is annoying to the people of J&K,” Mir said. “Apni Party demands statehood be restored and elections be held in J&K as people are suffering due to ignorance and bureaucratic attitude of the officials.”

Apni Party General Secretary Vikram Malhotra, Provincial President, Jammu, Manjit Singh and former MLA Prem Lal also spoke on the occasion while former MLA Faqir Nath, Other Backward Classes J&K Coordinator Madan Lal Chalotra, Schedule Castes J&K Coordinator Bodh Raj Bhagat, Ajaz Kazmi, Sahil Mahajan, Gourav Kapoor, Yasir Choudhary, R K Lalotra, Tariq Leo and Sushma Thakur were present on the occasion.