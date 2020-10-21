Editor's Picks, Jammu, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 21, 2020, 10:53 PM

LG's Secretariat establishes Monitoring Cell for fast-tracking people's grievances

All administrative secretaries, DCs appointed Nodal Officers
General Administration Department (GAD) today accorded sanction to the establishment of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s Secretariat References Monitoring Cell to dispose of complaints in coordinated manner.

As per the order, the establishment of Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat References Monitoring Cell in the GAD sanctioned for expeditious follow-up and better coordination with the administrative departments, deputy commissioners as required for disposal of representation, grievances received by the Lt Governor’s Secretariat.

For better coordination between the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat References Monitoring Cell and Administrative Departments, Deputy Commissioners, there is a need that all the departments, organizations nominate ‘nodal officers’ for the purpose.

Accordingly, all the administrative secretaries and deputy commissioners have been nominated as nodal officers for speedy disposal of the grievances/references pertaining to their representative departments and offices.

