Lightning kills girl, 3 injured in Poonch

A girl was killed while three others were injured due to lightining which struck their village near Behram Gala area of Poonch’s Surankote tehsil on Sunday.

Police said at around 4.30 pm, lightining struck village Manai near Behram Gala in Surankote where a girl was killed and three others were wounded.

“The 11-year-old Uffaq daughter of Abdul Ghani resident of Manai, Behram Gala died on spot,” police said.

Others were injured in the incident and were identified as 14-year-old Altaf Ahmed son of Mushtaq Ahmed, Muskan Kouser, 12, daughter of Javaid Iqbal and 8-year-old Aatmat Ganai son of Abdul Ghani who are being treated at hospital in Surankote.

Meanwhile, water level in rivers of Surankote and Mendhar sub-divisions of Poonch district and Thanamandi, Manjakote, Kotranka and Darhal tehsils of Rajouri district witnessed surge triggering panic in the area. “There is no major loss but reports of damages to houses in villages of Rajouri district is pouring.” the official said.