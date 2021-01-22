Locals clash with Police, JMC team at Sunjwan

Locals today clashed with the police and pelted stones on them when a joint team of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and police force was on way to demolish the illegally constructed buildings at Sunjwan area of Jammu District, during early morning hours.

The stone pelting has left two JCBs, and window panes of a police bus bearing registration number JK02AB-3881, damaged. Two JCB drivers and a police constable wounded in the stone pelting.

“There was illegal construction of 14 buildings without seeking building permission from the JMC. We had served notices to the violators to stop further construction and demolish the illegally constructed structures,” Commissioner, JMC, AvnyLavasa told Greater Kashmir.

Since they had not demolished the illegally constructed structures, Lavasa said “they were going to demolish them, when they were attacked. We will lodge FIR against the persons who attacked them. Two of ours JCBs were attacked and both drivers were injured.” During covid-19 lockdown, she said, many people constructed buildings without permission.

“The construction work of commercial buildings was being undertaken illegally without permission. The JMC has objected to the work. However, the work was resumed despite their objection,” said SDPO, Jammu East, Vikram Kumar.