Lohri celebrated across Jammu

The festival of Lohri was celebrated in Jammu today with traditional fervour and gaiety as various functions are being held across the region to mark the day.

Several political and no –political organisations organised functions to celebrate Lohri in which local residents, shopkeepers and party leaders participated.

“The folk festival of Jammu was celebrated today by lighting a bonfire and offering groundnuts and sweets as a thanks giving to the almighty on conclusion of harvesting of crops and onset of spring season,” said a group of locals.

Meanwhile National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana said that pluralistic way of life holds promise for harmonious society, especially in a place as diverse as Jammu and Kashmir.

“J&K has been abode of the people belonging to different faiths, who have been sharing each others’ joys by being part of the festivals, which forge the spirit of brotherhood and camaraderie,” Rana said while interacting with people during Lohri Celebrations at Nagrota and Dansal this evening.

Jammu Diary and Himalayan Heritage Foundation organized the Lohri festival and National youth day (Swami Vivekanand Jayanti) at the Mubarak Mandi Heritage complex to sensitize masses about the heritage and cultural richness of Dogras

The program commenced with offering floral tributes to the wandering Monk of India Swami vivekananda.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mahesh Koul Chairman Himalayan heritage foundation said, Swami vivekananda represents continuity of sanskrit civilization of Bharat and his message of developing the nation as the aesthetically and spiritually conscious ecosystem for inclusive nation that is well equipped to develop the youth as the dynamos of national energy to safeguard our socio cultural and spiritual heritage in jammu and Kashmir.

BJP OBC Morcha celebrated the festival of Lohri along with high enthusiasm in a program organised at Transport Nagar ,Narwal Jammu. The programme was organised by Amit Manotra, District General Secretary BJP OBC Morcha.

People were seen buying customary eatables like peanuts, popcorn and other snacks for the Lohri festival on the outskirts of Jammu, the winter capital.

Meanwhile the festival of Lohri, was celebrated with traditional and cultural fervor in Rajouri and Poonch and other districts of Jammu region. In both these areas, people from all walks of life paid obeisance at temples and offered special prayers for peace and harmony.

The markets also witnessed a rush like situation where people were seen purchasing ground nuts, popcorns and sugarcane rolls which are special food items for the festival.

“The markets are although having a slightly lesser rush as compared to previous years but the festival to some extent restored the normalcy of the market which is lying derailed due to COVID19 situation.” Kamal Kishore Sharma, a trader of Rajouri said.