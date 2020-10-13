Lt Gen Kumar takes over command of White Knights Corps

Lieutenant General, MV Suchindra Kumar on Tuesday took over command of the elite White Knight Corps from Lt Gen Harsha Gupta.

Jammu-based Defense PRO, Lt Col Devender Anand said on relinquishing the command of the Corps Lt Gen Gupta laid wreath for soldiers at Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal at Nagrota Military Station here and later called upon all ranks to continue on the path to strive for excellence.

After assuming command of the Corps, Lt Gen Kumar said: “It is an honour to command such an elite formation with a rich history.”

The PRO said Lt General Kumar exhorted all ranks to continue working with zeal and enthusiasm and always remain ready to thwart nefarious designs of the adversaries and inimical forces.

The Crops defends the first line of Defense on Line of Control (LoC) from Akhnoor in Jammu district to the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts.