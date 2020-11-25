Lt Governor, Abdullahs express grief

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed grief over the passing away of the Member Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Ahmed Patel.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor described him as a veteran political leader who made important contributions in Indian Politics and worked tirelessly for the welfare of the public.

“I pray to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss”, said the Lt Governor.

Dr Farooq and May Abdullah said that Patel’s departure leaves a void which will be impossible to fill. The duo prayed for peace to the soul of the deceased and much needed fortitude to their bereaved household, in particular the children of the deceased veteran politician Faisal and Mumtaz Patel Sidiqi.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, have also condoled the demise and prayed for fortitude to the bereaved family.