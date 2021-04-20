Lt Governor, Advisors extend Ram Navami greetings

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and his advisors Tuesday extended warm greetings to the people on Ram Navami.

In his message of felicitations, the Lt Governor observed that Ram, the seventh incarnation of Vishnu was an embodiment of compassion, dutifulness, tolerance, justice, and great virtues.

He said people, especially youth, should follow the ideals of Ram and tread the path of righteousness.

“May the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami bring happiness, peace and prosperity in the lives of all besides giving us renewed strength to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Lt Governor said.

He also urged the people to observe the festivities following all SoPs and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Advisors to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Farooq Khan and Baseer Khan extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

In their messages of felicitation, the advisors said that the celebration of such festivals was an important part of the glorious heritage which strengthens communal harmony and brotherhood and reinvigorate the secular ethos of the country. The advisors hoped that this occasion would be the harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity of entire Jammu and Kashmir.