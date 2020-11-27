Lt Governor dedicates Customized Livelihood Programme “MUMKIN" for Transport Sector to youth

As part of the “MUMKIN” initiative, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha distributed highly subsidized small commercial vehicles among 10 young beneficiaries from across the Union Territory to mark the beginning of the government’s commitment towards livelihood generation for youth.

“We are on a mission to Uplift, Mentor and provide Sustainable Livelihood to Youth of Jammu Kashmir. The idea behind this initiative is to provide Small Commercial Vehicles to youth with reasonable subsidies both from the manufacturer and Government, enabling them to earn a decent livelihood”, observed the Lt Governor.

“I have given four P’s Mantras- Peace, Progress, Prosperity, and People-First- for holistic development and to make Jammu Kashmir Atma Nirbhar. I am happy to share that we are swiftly moving towards this direction”, the Lt Governor maintained.

The UT Government is paving a concrete framework for youth empowerment by creating sustainable livelihood avenues for the youth of J&K under Youth Engagement & Outreach programmes and today’s initiative is a way forward in this direction.

With the faster policy reforms and implementation on the ground we are at a turning point of creating much more dynamic entrepreneurship culture in the Union Territory. These mini- commercial vehicles will enable our youth between the age of 22 to 35 years to contribute in the growth of Union Territory and in coming days a large population will become Atma Nirbhar, he added.

The partnership aims to create entrepreneur opportunities for the youth of Jammu & Kashmir, by offering the Small Commercial Vehicles, besides enabling setting up of a Regional Automotive Centre of Excellence housed in the Government ITIs, Driver Training Institute in Srinagar, and Model Schools. These Model schools will be the Center of Excellence for other Government schools providing a holistic learning experience based on the ‘Road to School’ model which Ashok Leyland has been able to successfully implement in other states.