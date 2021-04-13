Lt Governor extends greetings on Ambedkar Jayanti

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings to the people on the eve of birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

In his message, the Lt Governor observed that Dr. Ambedkar is the epitome of selfless service who dedicated his entire life for upholding the values of social justice and equality, and securing rights of the deprived sections of the society.

Remembering the immense contribution of the father of Indian constitution, the Lt Governor said that the virtues of liberty, equality and fraternity were held supreme by Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar and his values still guide us.

“I urge the people, especially the younger generation, to take inspiration from the life of Baba Saheb Bhimrao and dedicate themselves towards the service of humanity. Let us all take a pledge to perform our fundamental duties with greater responsibility and work together in creating an ideal society which is fair, just, and without discrimination, where balanced representation of all the sections lead to holistic development”, said the Lt Governor.