Lt Governor Sinha delegates certain financial powers

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Monday delegated his financial powers to accord technical sanction to detailed estimated costs of original soil conservation works in favour of the officers.

As per the notification issued by the Finance Department (Code Division), J&K government, Director Agriculture has been accorded full powers to accord technical sanction to detailed estimates of costs of original soil conservation works in each individual case subject to budgetary provisions.

Similarly, Divisional Soil Conservation Officer has financial powers upto Rs 5 lakh, Assistant Soil Conservation Officers have been delegated financial powers upto Rs 1 lakh.

However, Director CAD has been accorded full powers (financial) while Deputy Director CAD has financial powers upto Rs 5 lakh and Assistant Soil Conservation Officer upto Rs 1 lakh.