Lt Governor visits Poonch

Continuing the string of outreach program to assess the ground situation and to initiate developmental programmes as per the wishes of people, Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today visited border district Poonch.

He was accompanied by, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, Inspector General of Police Jammu Mukesh Singh , Chief Engineers of different engineering wings & HODs of various line departments.Among others who were present on the occasion were DDC Poonch Rahul Yadav , SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral and all district and sectoral officers.

During his visit, Lt Governor handed over cheques of Rs.5 lac each to the six NOKs of border shelling victims and distributed 13 Motorized tricycles to specially abled persons. He also laid foundation stone of synthetic Hockey turf at Model boys higher secondary school, Poonch and 135 meter span bridge with an estimated cost of Rs. 24.98 cr, besides e-inaugurated various development projects of public utility worth Rs. 32.07 cr.

The Lt Governor interacted with almost a dozen delegations drawn from different quarters and corners of this hilly border district which included several Ex-Legislators of the Expressing their gratitude, the members of various delegations appreciated the historic macadamisation plan announced recently by the Lt Governor wherein 100% macadamisation of all roads in J&K including the 11,000 kms of fair-weather roads is to be carried out.

Interacting in details with delegations, the Lt. Governor said that UT government is committed for equitable developments of all the regions with special emphasis on hilly and far-off regions so that agenda for the welfare of most relegated sections of the society is realised. He assured the delegations that the infrastructural and manpower lacuna will be filled on mission mode with special focus on improving road connectivity, health infrastructure, power and drinking water. He also directed the district administration to ensure availability of requisite medical equipment like digital X rays ,CT scan etc, besides gensets in all health institutions to ensure round the clock operation.

Lt Governor also directed the Deputy Commissioner to identify unutilized government land within the municipal limits and hand it over to respective municipalities for their development and revenue generations, besides identifying land for BDC offices.

The inaugurated development projects included 140M ( 1109.90 lacs ) & 150M double lane motorable bridges worth (532.92 lakh); one at Mankote, Mendhar and another at Kulani, construction of two FJBs 25M ( 46.99 lacs) &28M(61.28 lacs) ;one over Suran river at Pharoo and another at Bagnuwali over the same river, another FJB at Chack Banola ( 74.16 lacs) over Chungan Nallah, upgradation of Harni BG road up to 7km (220.97 lacs), construction of road from Hathi Matha to Davi Mang,(278.00 lacs) construction of CHCs buildings one at Mendhar( 406.21 lacs)& another at Jhullas, (30.00 lacs) water supply scheme Kotian Langiote,( 398.40 lacs) WSS Dum Harmutta , (39.60 lacs ) up-gradation of power transformer 1.6MVA to 3.15MVA at Jhullas,(8.10 lacs) .

The Lt Governor observed that UT government of J&K is putting earnest efforts in reaching out to the people of far-off and border areas to address their issues and grievances and to meet their development aspirations. He emphasised on coverage of all household under Jal Jeevan Mission by providing safe drinking water & assured the locals that their others all development aspiration will be fulfilled in shortest possible time.