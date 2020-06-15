Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 16, 2020, 3:20 AM

M Raju reviews progress on PMDP projects

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 16, 2020, 3:20 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, M Raju Monday reviewed progress on key development projects here at a meeting.

Threadbare discussions were held on various issues including Border Villages-Saturation, Prime Minister’s Development Programme (PMDP), Iconic projects, Flagship Programmes and Aspirational Blocks proposal.

The meeting discussed the Rs 2,793 crore Shahpurkandi Barrage (multipurpose) project started after a fresh agreement signed on 8 September 2018 between the governments of J&K and Punjab – which was later declared as a National Project by the Union Cabinet.

The project on completion would provide assured irrigation to 53,927 hectare land and generate 470 MU electricity per annum at a comparatively very low cost for Jammu and Kashmir.

