M Raju reviews progress on PMDP projects

Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, M Raju Monday reviewed progress on key development projects here at a meeting.

Threadbare discussions were held on various issues including Border Villages-Saturation, Prime Minister’s Development Programme (PMDP), Iconic projects, Flagship Programmes and Aspirational Blocks proposal.

The meeting discussed the Rs 2,793 crore Shahpurkandi Barrage (multipurpose) project started after a fresh agreement signed on 8 September 2018 between the governments of J&K and Punjab – which was later declared as a National Project by the Union Cabinet.

The project on completion would provide assured irrigation to 53,927 hectare land and generate 470 MU electricity per annum at a comparatively very low cost for Jammu and Kashmir.