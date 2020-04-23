M Raju reviews shifting of utilities for 4 laning of highway

Secretary, Power Development Department, M Raju Thursday chaired a meeting to review shifting of utilities coming in the way of four-laning of highway from Udhampur to Banihal.

Various issues and bottlenecks coming in way of smooth shifting of utilities were discussed in the meeting. It was informed that 45 transmission towers were required to be erected for the work.

It was apprised that the work has been bifurcated in three sections in which Udhampur to Chenani and Nashri to Ramban sections were likely to be completed by May and Ramban to Banihal section will be completed by October.

The meeting was informed that due to outbreak of COVID19, the work remained suspended for one month and in view of recent guidelines issued by government of India where under infrastructure development projects were to be taken on priority, these activities have resumed now.