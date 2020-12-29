Machhedi-Baronta road closed due to snowfall in Kathua

Several areas of Lohai Malhar remote areas of Kathua district have been disconnected amidst fresh snowfall.

The freezing temperature has turned normal life out of gear in the remote areas of Kathua district due to bone-chilling cold weather conditions.

“Machhedi to Barnota road has been closed due to snowfall. Tomorrow, the road connectivity will be restored. We have already activated machinery,” said Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, OP Bhagat.

Bhagat said that the area is far-flung and they have started the process of clearing the road from any kind of objectionable.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Ashok Kumar Sharma told Greater Kashmir “There is snowfall in Kishtwar which continued from 10 AM to 3 PM today. However, the road connectivity is intact.”

As the cold weather conditions grips the hilly district, Sharma said that “Electricity supply in some of the areas has been snapped temporarily in order to prevent any kind of damage to the transformers due to snowfall.”

“We have put in place the contingency plan to deal with any untoward incident,” the DC Kishtwar added.