Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 30, 2020, 1:10 AM

Machhedi-Baronta road closed due to snowfall in Kathua

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 30, 2020, 1:10 AM
File Photo

Several areas of Lohai Malhar remote areas of Kathua district have been disconnected amidst fresh snowfall.

The freezing temperature has turned normal life out of gear in the remote areas of Kathua district due to bone-chilling cold weather conditions.

Trending News

SKICC employees given send off

Fresh inquiry rules out 'negligence' caused Muddasir Ali's death

FLASHBACK 2020|Kupwara's year of many firsts and more

Flashback 2020|Year without Mela Kheer Bhawani, Amarnath Yatra, Baba Nagri Urs in Ganderbal

“Machhedi to Barnota road has been closed due to snowfall. Tomorrow, the road connectivity will be restored. We have already activated machinery,” said Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, OP Bhagat.

Bhagat said that the area is far-flung and they have started the process of clearing the road from any kind of objectionable.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Ashok Kumar Sharma told Greater Kashmir “There is snowfall in Kishtwar which continued from 10 AM to 3 PM today. However, the road connectivity is intact.”

Latest News

SKICC employees given send off

Fresh inquiry rules out 'negligence' caused Muddasir Ali's death

2020: The year of new experiments in J&K politics

2020: When pandemic kept healthcare on the watch

As the cold weather conditions grips the hilly district, Sharma said that “Electricity supply in some of the areas has been snapped temporarily in order to prevent any kind of damage to the transformers due to snowfall.”

“We have put in place the contingency plan to deal with any untoward incident,” the DC Kishtwar added.

Related News