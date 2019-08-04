Maiden Nagarkirtan from Pakistan en route Jammu

Also Read | Officials from Pak, India to discuss modalities of Kartarpur corridor

In a historic event and the first of its kind, a Nagarkirtan from Nankana Sahab in Pakistan is on its way to Jammu.

The Nagarkirtan is likely to reach Jammu late Sunday night.

Comprising of known scholars of Sikh community, the Nagarkirtan reached Punjab in India on August 1.

“Tonight, they will reach Jammu. They will be received at Chand Kour Gurudwara in Chand Nagar Mohalla, Jewel, where a large number of Sikhs have assembled. This is happening for the first time,” T S Wazir, a Sikh leader, informed Greater Kashmir, adding that they will return to Punjab the next morning.