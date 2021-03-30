Major reshuffle in judiciary; 148 judicial officers transferred

The High Court (HC) Tuesday affected a major reshuffle in the judiciary by ordering the transfer and postings of 148 judicial officers.

The transferred judicial officers included 60 District Judges, 66 Civil Judges (Senior Division) and Sub-Judges and 22 Civil Judges (junior division) and Munsiffs.

As per the order issued by the Registrar General of the J&K High Court, Mohan Lal Manhas, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jammu vice Sanjeev Gupta.

Mohammed Akram Choudhary, Principal District and Sessions Judge Samba has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar vice Abdul Rashid Malik.

Rajesh Sekhri, Special Judge Anti-Corruption (CBI) Cases, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Member J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu on deputation vice Bala Jyoti.

Sanjeev Gupta, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (CBI Cases), Jammu vice Rajesh Sekhri.

Abdul Rashid Malik, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Pulwarna vice Mohammed Ibrahim Wani.

Kishore Kumar, Principal District and Sessions Judge Ramban has been transferred and posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jammu vice Tahir Khursheed Raina.

Bala Jyoti, Member, J&K Special Tribunal Jammu has been transferred and posted as PO J&K Labour and Industrial Tribunal against the available vacancy.

Shujat Ali Khan, Principal District and Sessions Judge Budgam has been transferred and posted as Member, J&K Special Tribunal, Srinagar on deputation vice Jeema Bashir.

Mohammad Yousuf Wani, Principal District and Sessions Judge Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Baramulla vice Sanjay Parihar.

Sanjay Parihar, Principal District and Sessions Judge Baramulla has been transferred and posted as Director, J&K Judicial Academy against the available vacancy.

Nighat Sultana, Additional District Judge, Bank Cases, Jammu has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for her appointment as Registrar Inspection, High Court of J&K, Jammu vice Shahzad Azeem.

Shahzad Azeem, Registrar Inspection has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for his appointment as Registrar Vigilance, High Court of J&K against the available vacancy.

Yash Paul Bourney, Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Udhampur vice Mohan Lal Manhas.

Jaffer Hussain Beigh, Principal District and Sessions Judge Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kathua. He shall take over the charge after the retirement of Pawan Dev Kotwal on 31.03.2021.

Ashok Kumar, Principal District and Sessions Judge Bhaderwah has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Poonch vice Madan Lal.

Mohan Singh Parihar, Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court (CBI cases), Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Jammu vice Yash Paul Bourney.

Mohammad Ibrahim Wani, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Pulwama has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Bandipora vice Sarfaraz Hussain Shah.

Sham Lal Lalhal, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kishtwar has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for his appointment as Registrar Inspection, High Court of J&K.

Mohammad Ashraf Malik, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kulgam has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Budgam vice Shujat AM Khan.

Ravinder Nath Wattal, Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Reasi vice Kamlesh Pandita.

Madan Lal, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Poonch has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Rajouri vice Jaffer Hussain Beg.

Yash Paul Kotwal, 1st Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kishtwar vice Sham Lal Lalhal.

Jeema Bashir, Member, J&K Special Tribunal, Srinagar has been repatriated from deputation and posted as PO, Fast Track Court for POCSO Cases, Srinagar against the available vacancy.

Haq Nawaz Zarger, 4th Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ramban vice Kishore Kumar.

Tahir Khursheed Raina, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kulgam vice Mohammad Ashraf Malik.

Shazia Tabassum, Additional District Judge, Pulwama has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge Ganderbal vice Mohammad Yousuf Wani.

Tasleem Arif, 3rd Additional District Judge, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kupwara against the available vacancy.

Sonia Gupta, Registrar Judicial, High Court Jammu Wing has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Samba vice Mohammad Akram Choudhary.

Rajinder Sapru, 1st Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as 2nd Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jammu vice Virender Singh Bhau.

Sobha Ram Gandhi, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Udhampur has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for his appointment as Registrar Judicial High Court Wing Jammu vice Sonia Gupta.

Kalpana Revo, Additional District Judge (Matrimonial), Jammu has been transferred and posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rajouri vice Kusum Lata Pandita.

S C Kattal, Presiding Officer MACT, Srinagar has been repatriated from deputation and posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Udhampur vice Sobha Ram Gandhi.

Jatinder Singh Jamwal, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kathua has been transferred and posted as Special Judge, Anti Corruption (CBI Cases), Srinagar vice Mohan Singh Parihar.

Virender Singh Bhau, 2nd Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Bhaderwah vice Ashok Kumar.

Khalil Ahmed Choudhary, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag has been transferred and posted as P.O. Fast Track Court, Jammu against the available vacancy.

Chain Lal Bavoria, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Anti-Corruption, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar vice Ravinder Nath Wattal.

Masarat Shaheen, Registrar Judicial, High Court Srinagar Wing has been transferred and posted as Principal Judge, Family Court, Srinagar against the available vacancy.

Ritesh Kumar Dubey, One Man Forest Authority has been repatriated from deputation and posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Anti-Corruption Jammu vice Chain Lal Bavoria.

Kamlesh Pandita, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Reasi has been transferred and posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kathua vice Jatinder Singh Jamwal.

Sarfaraz Hussain Shah, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Bandipora has been transferred and posted as Additional District Judge (Bank Cases), Jammu vice Nighat Sultana.

Balbir Lal, Additional District Judge (Bank Cases) Srinagar has been transferred and posted as PO Fast Track Court for POCSO Cases, Jammu against the available vacancy.

Ashwani Kumar, Additional Sessions Judge, TADA and POTA, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Ist Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jammu vice Yash Paul Kotwal.

Kusum Lata Pandita, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rajouri transferred and posted as Principal Judge, Family Court Jammu against the available vacancy.

Abdul Nasir, Civil Judge (Senior Division)/Sub-Judge upon his promotion as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government order No. 153-JK (LD) of 2021 dated 15 January 2021, has been posted as Additional District Judge (Bank Cases), Srinagar vice Balbir Lal.

Surinder Singh, Civil Judge (Senior Division)/Sub-Judge upon his promotion as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government order No. 153-JK (LD) of 2021 dated 15.01.2021, has been posted as P.O. Fast Track Court (Cases against Women including rapes), Ramban against the available vacancy.

Javed Ahmed Geelani, Civil Judge (Senior Division)/Sub-Judge upon his promotion as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government order No. 153-JK (LD) of 2021 dated 15.01.2021, has been posted as P.O. Fast Track Court, Kupwara against the available vacancy.

Mohammad Amin Mir, Civil Judge (Senior Division)/Sub-Judge upon his promotion as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government order No 153-JK (LD) of 2021 dated 15.01.2021, has been posted as District Judge, LRP, High Court Wing Srinagar.

Ajay Kumar Gupta, Civil Judge (Senior Division)/Sub-Judge upon his promotion as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government order No 153-JK (LD) of 2021 dated 15.01.2021, has been posted as 1st Additional District and Session Judge, Srinagar vice Rajinder Sapru.

Sudhir Kumar, Civil Judge (Senior Division) and Sub-Judge upon his promotion as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government order No. 153-JK (LD) of 2021 dated 15 January 2021, has been posted as 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar vice Tasleem Arif.

Om Prakash Thakur, Civil Judge (Senior Division) and Sub-Judge upon his promotion as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government order No 153-JK (LD) of 2021 dated 15 January 2021, has been posted as One Man Forest Authority on deputation vice Ritesh Kumar Dubey.

Gowher Majid Dalai, Civil Judge (Senior Division)/Sub-Judge upon his promotion as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government order No 153-JK (LD) of 2021 dated 15.01.2021, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for his appointment as Registrar Judicial, Srinagar Wing of the High Court vice Masarat Shaheen.

Javed Alam, Civil Judge (Senior Division)/Sub-Judge upon his promotion as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government order No 153-JK (LD) of 2021 dated 15 January 2021, has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag vice Khalil Ahmed Choudhary.

Mehraj-ud-Din Sofi, Civil Judge (Senior Division)/Sub-Judge upon his promotion as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government order No 153-JK (LD) of 2021 dated 15 January 2021, has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Pulwama vice Shazia Tabasum.

Surjeet Singh Bali, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his promotion as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government order No 153-JK (LD) of 2021 dated 15 January 2021, has been posted Additional District Judge, Matrimonial Cases, Jammu vice Kalpana Revo.

Om Prakash Bhagat, Civil Judge (Senior Division)/Sub-Judge upon his promotion as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government order No. 153-JK (LD) of 2021 dated 15.01.2021, has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Baramulla against the available vacancy.

Manjeet Singh Manhas, Civil Judge (Senior Division)/Sub-Judge upon his promotion as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government order No 153-JK (LD) of 2021 dated 15.01.2021, has been posted as Additional Sessions Judge, TADA POTA, Srinagar vice Ashwani Kumar.

Naushad Ahmed Khan, Civil Judge (Senior Division) and Sub-Judge upon his promotion as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government order No 153-JK (LD) of 2021 dated 15.01.2021, has been posted as 4th Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar vice Haq Nawaz Zargar.

Som Lal, Civil Judge (Senior Division) and Sub-Judge upon his promotion as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government order No 153-JK (LD) of 2021 dated 15.01.2021, has been posted as PO, Fast Track Court (Cases against women including rapes), Kulgam against the available vacancy.

Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, Civil Judge (Senior Division) and Sub-Judge upon his promotion as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government order No 153-JK (LD) of 2021 dated 15 January 2021, has been posted as 2nd Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar against the available vacancy.

Pradeep Kumar, Civil Judge (Senior Division) and Sub-Judge upon his promotion as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government order No 153-JK (LD) of 2021 dated 15 January 2021, has been posted as PO MACT Srinagar on deputation vice S C Kattal.

Civil Judges (Senior Division)/Sub Judges

Amarjit Singh Langeh, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Reasi has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jammu vice Ajay Kumar Gupta.

Sandeep Kour, Secretary DLSA, Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kathua vice Yash Pal Sharma.

Amit Kumar Gupta, City Judge Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Secretary, High Court Legal Services Authority vice Abdul Nasir. Yahya Firdous Ahanger, Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Secretary DLSA, Jammu vice Naushad Ahmad Khan.

Sandeep Gandotra, Special Mobile Magistrate (Passenger Tax), Jammu has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pulwama vice Mohamamd Ashraf Bhat.

Anoop Kumar, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kulgam has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, LRP, High Court. He shall look after the work of CPC, e-Courts, High Court of J&K.

Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar vice Gowher Majid Dalal.

Madan Lal, Sub Judge, Batote has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Poonch vice Som Lal.

Manoj Parihar, Forest Magistrate Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Katra vice Romesh Lal.

Shabir Ahmad Malik, Sub Judge, LRP, High Court of J&K has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Budgam vice Mohammad Amin Mir.

Arvind Sharma, Joint Registrar (Judicial), High Court Jammu Wing has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Samba vice Vinod Kumar.

Yash Pal Sharma, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kathua has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kishtwar vice Sudhir Kumar.

Amit Sharma, Secretary, DLSA Ramban has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Rajouri vice Om Parkash Thakur.

Manjeet Rai, Municipal Magistrate Srinagar has been transferred and posted as City Judge, Jammu vice Prem Sagar.

Khursheed-ul-Islam, Secretary DLSA Pulwama has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Handwara vice Javed Ahmad Geelani.

Anjum Ara, Secretary, DLSA Reasi has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ramban vice Pardeep Kumar.

Arti Mohan, Secretary DLSA Kathua has been transferred and posted as Electricity Magistrate, Jammu vice Sudesh Sharma.

Rajni Sharma, Excise Magistrate Jammu has been transferred and posted as Secretary DLSA, Udhampur vice Sandeep Kour.

Vinod Kumar, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Samba has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Jammu vice Dinesh Gupta.

Umi Kusloom, Passenger Tax and Electricity Magistrate, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ganderbal vice Farooq Ahmad Bhat.

Pawan Kumar Sharma, Sub Judge Jammu has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate Rajouri vice Raj Kumar.

Ahsan-ullah Parvez Malik, Sub Judge Surankote has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate, Srinagar vice Khem Raj.

Iqbal Ahmad Masoodi, Chief Judicial Magistrate Bandipora has been transferred and posted as Forest Magistrate, Srinagar vice Manoj Parihar.

Renu Dogra, Sub Judge Bhaderwah has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Jammu vice Pawan Kumar Sharma.

Sudesh Sharma, Electricity Magistrate, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, LRP, High Court Wing Jammu against the available vacancy.

Adnan Syed, Secretary DLSA, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Reasi vice Amarjit Singh Langeh.

Susheel Singh, Secretary DLSA, Bhaderwah has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate, Jammu vice Surjeet Singh Bali.

Khem Raj, Special Mobile Magistrate, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate (Passenger Tax), Jammu vice Sandeep Gandotra.

Dinesh Gupta, Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Jammu has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for his appointment as Joint Registrar (Judicial), High Court Wing Jammu vice Arvind Sharma.

Parvez Iqbal, Sub Judge, Railway Magistrate Jammu, Reasi has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Srinagar vice Yahya Firdous Ahangar.

Prem Sagar, City Judge, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Doda vice Manjeet Singh Mannas.

Archana Charak, Sub Judge, Ramnagar has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for her appointment as Joint Registrar, Inspection, High Court Wing Jammu vice Umesh Sharma.

Abdul Qayoom Mir, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Shopian has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bandipora vice Iqbal Ahmad Masoodi.

Ramesh Lal, Sub Judge, Katra, has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Batote vice Madan Lal.

Manzoor Ahmad Zargar, Sub Judge, Pattan has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kulgam vice Anoop Kumar.

Manzoor Ahmad Khan, Sub Judge Chadoora has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Surankote vice Ahsan-ullah Parvez Malik.

Parvin Pandoh, Special Mobile Magistrate Baramulla has been transferred and posted as Municipal Magistrate, Jammu vice Om Parkash Bhagat.

Faizan ul Haq Iqbal, Secretary DLSA Baramulla has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sopore vice Surinder Singh.

Noor Mohammad Mir, Sub Judge Uri has been transferred and posted as Secretary DLSA, Srinagar vice Adnan Syed.

Swati Gupta, Secretary DLSA Samba has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, LRP, High Court Wing Jammu against the available vacancy. She shall remain attached with the State Judicial Academy.

Rafia Hassan, Secretary DLSA Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Bijbehara vice Mir Wajahat.

Mir Wajahat, Sub Judge Bijbehara has been transferred and posted as Secretary DLSA, Anantnag vice Rafia Hassan.

Umesh Sharma, Joint Registrar, Inspection High Court Wing Jammu has been transferred and posted as Excise Magistrate, Jammu vice Rajni Sharma.

Raj Kumar, Special Mobile Magistrate, Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Railway Magistrate, Jammu vice Pervaiz Iqbal.

Iqbal Ahmad Akhoon, Principal Magistrate, JJB Baramulla, upon his promotion as Civil Judge and Senior Division (Sub-Judge) on adhoc basis, vide High Court order No 859 dated 9 February 2021, has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Shopian vice Abdul Qayoom Mir.

Phuntsog Angmo, Principal Magistrate, JJB Leh, upon her promotion as Civil Judge and Senior Division (Sub-Judge) on adhoc basis, vide High Court order No 859 dated 9 February 2021, has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate Leh against the available vacancy.

Riyaz Ahmad, Principal Magistrate, JJB Rajouri, upon his promotion as Civil Judge and Senior Division (Sub-Judge) on adhoc basis, vide High Court order No 859 dated 9 February 2021, has been transferred and posted as Secretary DLSA, Pulwama vice Khurshid-ul-Islam.

Tabasum Qadir Parray, Principal Magistrate, JJB Srinagar, upon her promotion as Civil Judge and Senior Division (Sub-Judge) on adhoc basis, vide High Court order No 859 dated 9 February 2021, has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Chadoora vice Manzoor Ahmad Khan.

Meyank Gupta, District Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Rajouri, upon his promotion as Civil Judge/Senior Division (Sub-Judge) on adhoc basis, vide High Court order No 859 dated 9 February 2021, has been transferred and posted as Municipal Magistrate, Srinagar vice Manjeet Rai.

Sajad-ur-Rehman, Munsiff Ganderbal, upon his promotion as Civil Judge and Senior Division (Sub-Judge) on adhoc basis, vide High Court order No 859 dated 9 February 2021, has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate, Baramulla vice Parvin Pandoh.

Altaf Hussain Khan, Munsiff Pulwama upon his promotion as Civil Judge and Senior Division (Sub-Judge) on adhoc basis, vide High Court order No 859 dated 9 February 2021, has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Uri vice Noor Mohammad Mir.

Rekha Kapoor, Munsiff, Kathua, upon her promotion as Civil Judge/Senior Division (Sub-Judge) on adhoc basis, vide High Court order No 859 dated 9 February 2021, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, DLSA Reasi vice Anjum Ara.

Pooja Raina, Munsiff, Samba, upon her promotion as Civil Judge/Senior Division (Sub-Judge) on adhoc basis, vide High Court order No 859 dated 9 February 2021 has been transferred and posted as Secretary, DLSA Kathua vice Arti Mohan.

Pooja Gupta, Munsiff, Akhnoor, upon her promotion as Civil Judge and Senior Division (Sub-Judge) on adhoc basis, vide High Court order No 859 dated 9 February 2021 has been transferred and posted as Secretary, DLSA Ramban vice Amit Sharma.

Fariqa Nazir, Sub Registrar, upon her promotion as Civil Judge/Senior Division (Sub-Judge) on adhoc basis, vide High Court order No 859 dated 9 February 2021, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Secretary, DLSA Bandipora against the available vacancy.

Deputy Kumar, District Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Kathua, upon his promotion as Civil Judge and Senior Division (Sub-Judge) on adhoc basis, vide High Court order No 859 dated 9 February 2021, has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Pattan vice Manzoor Ahmad Zargar.

Abdul Bari, Munsiff, Chadoora, upon his promotion as Civil Judge/Senior Division (Sub-Judge) on adhoc basis, vide High Court order No 859 dated 9 February 2021, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for his appointment as Joint Registrar (Judicial), High Court Wing Srinagar vice Mehraj-ud-Din Sofi.

Ajay Kumar, District Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Udhampur, upon his promotion as Civil Judge and Senior Division (Sub-Judge) on adhoc basis, vide High Court order No 859 dated 9 February 2021, has been transferred and posted as City Judge, Srinagar vice Amit Kumar Gupta.

Salahudin Ahmad, Additional Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Jammu, upon his promotion as Civil Judge/Senior Division (Sub-Judge) on adhoc basis, vide High Court order No 859 dated 9 February 2021, has been transferred and posted as Secretary DLSA, Samba vice Swati Gupta.

Nusrat Ali, Munsiff, Pampore, upon her promotion as Civil Judge/Senior Division (Sub-Judge) on adhoc basis, vide High Court order No 859 dated 9 February 2021, has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for her appointment as Joint Registrar, Inspection, High Court Wing Srinagar, against the available vacancy.

Sunil Kumar, Munsiff Katra, upon his promotion as Civil Judge/Senior Division (Sub-Judge) on adhoc basis, vide High Court order No 859 dated 9 February 2021, has been transferred and posted as Passenger Tax and Electricity Magistrate, Srinagar vice Umi Kusloom.

Smriti Sharma, Sub Registrar, Jammu, upon her promotion as Civil Judge/Senior Division (Sub-Judge) on adhoc basis, vide High Court order No 859 dated 09 February 2021, has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Ramnagar vice Archana Charak.

Sumati Sharma, Munsiff Hiranagar, upon her promotion as Civil Judge/Senior Division (Sub-Judge) on adhoc basis, vide High Court order No 859 dated 9 February 2021, has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Bhaderwah vice Renu Dogra.

Mudasir Farooq, Munsiff Kulgam, upon his promotion as Civil Judge/Senior Division (Sub-Judge) on adhoc basis, vide High Court order No 859 dated 9 February 2021, has been transferred and posted as Secretary DLSA, Bhaderwah vice Susheel Singh.

Muzamil Ahmad Wani, Munsiff, Boniyar, upon his promotion as Civil Judge/Senior Division (Sub-Judge) on adhoc basis, vide High Court order No 859 dated 9 February 2021, has been transferred and posted as Secretary DLSA, Kupwara against the vacant post.

Rajeev Kumar, Principal Magistrate, JJB Doda, upon his promotion as Civil Judge and Senior Division (Sub-Judge) on adhoc basis, vide High Court order No 859 dated 9 February 2021, has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Kupwara vice Javed Alam.

Civil Judges (Junior Provisional /Munsiffs)

Touseef Ahmad Magray, District Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Doda has been transferred and posted as Sub Registrar, Srinagar vice Fariqa Nazir.

Girja Shavan, Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Munsiff, Hiranagar vice Sumati Sharma.

Junaid Imtiaz Mir, Munsiff Ramban has been transferred and posted as Munsiff, Pampore vice Nusrat Ali.

Brij Raj Singh, Munsiff Thannamand has been transferred and posted as District Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Kathua vice Deputy Kumar.

Sandeep Singh Sen, Munsiff Bhaderwah has been transferred and posted as Munsiff, Katra vice Sunil Kumar.

Shafeeq Ahmad, Munsiff Kotranka has been transferred and posted as District Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Udhampur vice Ajay Kumar.

Wangial Tsering, Munsiff Sankoo has been transferred and posted as Munsiff, Nobra vice Chemit Yurgyal.

Moneer Ahmad, 2nd Additional Munsiff Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Munsiff, Sankoo vice Wangial Tsering.

Chemit Yurgyal, Munsiff Nobra has been transferred and posted as Munsiff, Khaltsi against the available vacancy.

Faizan-i-Nazar, Munsiff, Shangus has been transferred and posted as Munsiff, Pulwama vice Altaf Hussain Khan.

Majid Farooq Mir, Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Shopian has been transferred and posted as Munsiff, Shangus vice Faizan-i-Nazar.

Mohammad Ishtlyaq Alam Baba, Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Kralpora has been transferred and posted as Munsiff, Chadoora vice Abdul Bari.

Javed Ahmad Parray, Munsiff Sogam has been transferred and posted as Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Beerwah vice Imran Haneef Khan.

Imran Haneef Khan, Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Beerwah has been transferred and posted as Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Kralpora vice Mohammad Ishtiyaq Alam Baba.

Rimpi Rani, Munsiff Reasi has been transferred and posted as Sub Registrar, Jammu vice Smriti Sharma.

Babar Hussain, Munsiff Aishmuqam has been transferred and posted as District Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Doda, vice Touseef Ahmad Magray.

Choudhary Ghulam Murtaza, Munsiff Thathri has been transferred and posted as District Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Rajouri vice Meyank Gupta.

Poonam Gupta, Munsiff LRP High Court Wing Jammu has been transferred and posted as Munsiff, Samba vice Pooja Raina.

Shahber Ayaz, District Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Munsiff, Boniyar vice Muzamil Ahmad Wani.

Himani Parihar, Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Ramban has been transferred and posted as Munsiff Akhnoor vice Pooja Gupta.

Bhanu Bhasin, District Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Poonch has been transferred and posted as Additional Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Jammu vice Slahuddin Ahmad.

Arusa Chowdhary, Munsiff LRP High Court Wing Jammu has been transferred and posted as Munsiff, Ramban vice Junaid Imtiaz Mir.

Besides, 27 charges of the vacant court, JJB and Secretary DLSA were also assigned to the Presiding Officers of the Court and JJB.

The order said that the officers sent on deputation shall report to the Registrar Judicial, High Court of J&K, Srinagar and Jammu till their deputation orders are received from the government.

The transferee judges shall ensure that all matters pending for judgments and part heard, are completed and judgments/orders are pronounced in such matters before moving. Besides the transferee officers shall handover the charge to any other available Judicial Officer and Revenue Officer.