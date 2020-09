In a major reshuffle in police department, Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, Dilbag Singh, today ordered transfers and postings of 79 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASPs) and DSPs.

As per the order, Mohita Sharma has been posted as ASP Bari Brahmana, Tanushree has been posted as ASP Kothibagh, Nikhil Borkar has been posted as ASP Headquarter Anantnag, Shabir Ahmed Khan has been transferred and posted as SDPO Gandhi Nagar, Syed Yasir Qadri has been transferred and posted as SDPO Kangan, Furan Qadir has been transferred and posted as CID CI headquarter Srinagar, Vinod Kumar has been transferred and posted as SDPO Nagrota, Ajay Sharma has been transferred and posted at PC Budgam, Ghulam Mohammed Bhat has been transferred and posted as headquarters Kulgam, Shafat Mohammed Najar has been transferred and posted at SSG, Bashir Ahmed Teli has been transferred and posted at SDPO Litter, Iftkhar Ahmed has been transferred and posted at headquarter Reasi, Mohammed Muzaffar Jan has been transferred and posted at SDPO West Srinagar, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh has been transferred and posted at Traffic City Srinagar, Nisar Ahmed Khan has been transferred and posted as SDPO Sumbal, Mohammed Shafi Sheikh has been transferred and posted as headquarter Pulwama, Syed Zaheer Abbas Jafari has been transferred and posted as SDPO Mendhar, Mohan Lal has been transferred and posted at PC Srinagar, Zahid Aziz Samoon has been transferred and posted at Traffic Bla/Kupwara, Nikhil Rasgotra has been transferred and posted at IR-1st Battalion (Incharge Bhawan Katra), Tari Mahmood has been transferred and posted at PC Kreeri, Devinder Singh Bandral has been transferred and posted as headquarter Kishtwar with additional charge of PC Kishtwar, Sarfaraz Bashir Ganai has been transferred and posted as DAR Kupwara, Ghulam Mustafa Bhat has been transferred and posted as CID SB Budgam, Shwetambri Sharma has been transferred and posted at Security Jammu, Burhan Ul Haq Kanth has been transferred and posted at CID headquarter, Sajad Sarwer has been transferred and posted at Anti Highjacking Jammu, Vaseem Mehmood has been transferred and posted as DAR Kishtwar, Showkat Ahmed Bhat has been transferred and posted at Crime Branch Kashmir, Mohsina Sebtain has been transferred and posted at Security Kashmir, Swati Sharma has been transferred and posted as headquarter Jammu, Abdul Ghafoor has been transferred and posted as headquarter Rajouri, Tahir Amin Sheikh has been transferred and posed at DAR Kulgam, Imtiaz Ahmed has been transferred and posted at PC Rajouri, Parul Bhardwaj has been transferred and posted at Traffic Ramban, Jaswant Singh has been transferred and posted at headquarters DODa, Faraz Hussain Shah has been transferred and posted at SDPO Pampore, Shaid Nahiem Ahmed has been transferred and posed at DAR Udhampur, Dheraj Singh Katoch has been transferred and posted at DAR Poonch, Sheezan Bhat has been transferred and posted at DAR Shopian, Neeraj Kumar has been transferred and posted at Traffic City Jammu, Manoj Kumar has been transferred and posted at PC Ganderbal, Peerzada Mujahidul Haq has been transferred and posted as SDPO Handwara, Sunil Singh has been transferred and posted as SDPO RS Pura, Vikram Singh has been transferred and posted as SDPO Basohli, Dr Bhishm Dubey has been transferred and posted at PC Kathua, Javaid Ahmed Lone has been transferred and posted at PC Awantipora, Rahul Nagar has been transferred and posted at PC Srinagar, Saqib Ghani has been transferred and posted at PC Pulwama, Viqar Younus Bhat has been transferred and posted as SDPO Bhaderwah, Adil Hussain has been transferred and posted as PC Magam Handwara, Harish Choudhary has been transferred and posted at JKAP 4th Battalion, Kewal Krishan has been transferred and posted as SO to DIG RP Range, Ram Singh has been transferred and posted at Crime Branch Jammu, Updesh Kumar has been transferred and posted at IR 19th Battalion, Mushtaq Ahmed Wani has been transferred and posted at JKAP 9th Battalion, Rajinder Kumar has been transferred and posted as JKAP 7th Battalion, Farooq Ahmed has been transferred and posted as STC Sheeri, Anita Pawar has been transferred and posted at UTDRF 2nd Battalion Jammu, Qazi Shamas-ul-Muzaffar has been transferred and posted as DAR Pulwama, Abdul Rashid has been transferred and posted at SSG, Liaqat Ahmed Qadri has been transferred and posted at Security Kashmir, Maroof Ahmed has been transferred and posted at HG Poonch, Dev Raj has been transferred and posted as SDPO Railways Udhampur, Farooq Ahmed has been transferred and posted at JKAP 9th Battalion, Javed Iqbal Naz has been transferred and posted as JKAP 8th Battalion, Himat Singh has been transferred and posted at Traffic Udhampur Reasi, Surinder Singh has been transferred and posted at IR 24th Battalion, Nazir Ahmed has been transferred and posted at IG-4th Battalion, Ajay Anand has been transferred and posted at IR-12th Battalion, Kamal Dev Bhagat has been transferred and posted as SDPO Akhnoor, Assadullah Bhat has been transferred and posted at IR-8th Battalion, Rakesh Akram has been transferred and posted at IR-19th Battalion Kathua, Tariq Ahmed ak has been transferred and posted as DySP Traffic Kulgam, Ajaz Ahmed Shah has been transferred and posted as CID CI Kulgam/Shopian, Surinder Khadyar has been transferred and posted as DAR Kathua, Shabir Ahmed has been transferred and posted at JKAP 9th Battalion, Abdul Hamid Dar has been transferred and posted as DySP Pers APHQ and Sanjeev Kumar has been transferred and posted at STC Talwara.

The concerned supervisory officers have been directed to relieve the officers for their new places of posting immediately and also submit the compliance report with the Police Headquarters.

Meanwhile, ten KPS officers have also been adjusted in different wings of the police department.

As per the order, Albeena Malik has been adjusted as SDPO Railways Jammu, Priyanka Kumari has been adjusted in PC Jammu, Latief Ahmed Khan has been adjusted in PC Handwara, Faizan Ali has been adjusted in PC Bandipora, Rohit Kumar has been adjusted in PC Baramulla, Himayun Muzammil has been adjusted in PC Pattan with additional charge of PC Kunzer, Mohammed Ashraf has been adjusted at PC Imam Sahib Shopian, Ishan Gupta has been adjusted in PC Anantnag, Farha Nishat has been adjusted in PC Srinagar and Sumit Kumar Sharma has been adjusted at PC Hatipora.