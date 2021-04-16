Major surgeries initiated at MCH Hospital Gandhi Nagar

Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Hospital Gandhi Nagar of GMC Jammu today performed three major surgeries with four operation theatres of the newly constructed health institution made fully functional.

On directions of Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Atul Dulloo, the MCH Hospital Gandhinagar was made COVID Hospital and since the first patients admitted in June 2020, more than 700 patients have been admitted, treated and discharged and till date.

Sufficient machinery and equipment have been provided by JKMSCL. The JKMSCL provided ventilators, monitors, autoclaves, theater tables, Theatre lights, defibrillators, cauterys, laboratory equipment, blood storage equipment, beds for ICU and general wards and all other equipment required for the hospital.

On Friday, three major operations were performed at MCH by the Department of Surgery, Department of Obst and Gynae and by Department of Orthopedics.

It is pertinent to mention that from 17.04.2021 onwards all Covid positive patients from surgical specialties like Surgery, Orthopedics, Gynae, ENT, Eye etc shall be operated at MCH. The MCH is a 200 bedded hospital, with an oxygen pipeline with manifold backup available at all the beds. It has 4 state of the art OT’s.