Make provision of ramps, lifts, special toilets in all Govt offices: GAD

Jammu, July 30: General Administration Department ordered to make provisions of ramp, lifts and special toilets in Government offices across Jammu and Kashmir for the specially-abled persons.

As per the GAD order, the directions were issued after the Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu took note of difficulties being faced by the specially-abled persons on account of non-availability of facilities like ramp, lift and special toilets in public offices in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The appropriate instructions to all the concerned authorities should be issued to make provisions of ramp, lift and special toilets for specially-abled persons mandatory while taking up construction of the Government buildings across Jammu and Kashmir,” as per the order issued by the GAD.

According to the order, all the Administrative Secretaries, Head of Departments and District Development Commissioners and all Government construction agencies were directed that while undertaking construction of the Government buildings, especially those pertaining to departments with significant public dealing, it should be mandatory to incorporate arrangements of ramp and lift for specially-abled persons. Besides, provisions for special toilets should be also incorporated in these building designs.