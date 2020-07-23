Make study material available through memory chips to under-grads, PG students: Talat Parvez

Commissioner Secretary Higher Education Department, Talat Parvez Rohella Thursday directed the concerned to make availability of studying material through memory chips to the under-graduate and post-graduate students.

He issued these directions while chairing a meeting held to review progress of RUSA and other languishing projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, Chief Engineer R&B and other executing agencies.

While Vice Chancellors of University of Kashmir, Islamic University of Science and Technology, Chief Engineers of PWD Kashmir, JKPCC, Principals of Colleges of J&K, Engineers of Police Housing Corporation and other concerned attended the meeting via video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Secretary highlighted the importance of bridging the gap arising due to digital divide while emphasizing on utilizing the electronic gadgets for improving the quality of teaching.

He asked the concerned Universities and College administrations to make availability of studying material through memory chips to the under-graduate and post-graduate students for which funds from RUSA scheme would be utilized.

He pointed out that tablets would be provided to students in the areas where there are internet connectivity issues.

On the occasion, Dean Academic Affairs and coordinator RUSA Jammu University, Prof Naresh Padha informed the meeting about the detailed physical-cum-financial progress of funds sanctioned to University under RUSA 2.0.

The meeting was also informed about the physical and financial progress of funds sanctioned to University of Jammu for completion of languishing projects at various off site campuses of the varsity under languishing projects scheme by JKIDFC.

The Commissioner Secretary asked the University administration to expedite the works on languishing projects within the stipulated time frame.

He also congratulated VCs of the two Universities for the idea of research cluster and for B.Voc courses.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Kashmir University informed that 10 colleges have been identified as employment hub for guiding youth of J&K in the fields of self employment and entrepreneurship.

Besides universities, the Commissioner Secretary also took a detailed review of the languishing and RUSA projects of various colleges of the Jammu and Kashmir.