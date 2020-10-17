Man arrested after being on run for 12 years in Jammu

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday arrested a man who was on the run for the last 12 years in a case related to preparation of multiple migrant relief cases for getting undue benefits, a spokesman of the investigation agency said.

Kanya Lal Mattas, originally hailing from central Kashmir’s Budgam district, had gone underground about 12 years ago during trial of the FIR which was registered on a written complaint lodged by Deputy Commissioner Vigilance (Relief) against him in 1993, the spokesman said.

He said the sleuths of Crime Branch Jammu raided the hideout of the accused here which led to his arrest after a long run of 12 years.

The spokesman said the investigation of the case was closed and the charge sheet filed in the court of law in February 1994 against the accused who went underground during trial of the case and was evading arrest.