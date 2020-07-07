Man arrested for allegedly molesting woman in JK's Rajouri

Police in Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested a man for allegedly molesting a woman in Rajouri district.

A police official said the accused, identified as Mohammad Akbar resident of Chatral village of Mendhar in Poonch district, often visited several areas of the district to “treat” people cursed with black magic.

He said the man molested a woman while “treating” her at a house in Doongri Agrati area yesterday.

The woman, he added, informed her family members about the act after which her family members caught hold of the accused and thrashed him.

Later, more people from the area joined claiming that the accused had molested a woman from their family.

The police official said the accused was arrested after the families lodged a complaint against him.

A case vide FIR No 340/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Rajouri police station against the accused, a senior police officer said.

“We have registered a case and further investigation is going on,” said Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Chandan Kohli.