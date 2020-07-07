Jammu, Latest News
Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri,
UPDATED: July 7, 2020, 9:28 AM

Man arrested for allegedly molesting woman in JK's Rajouri

The police official said the accused was arrested after the families lodged a complaint against him.
Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri,
UPDATED: July 7, 2020, 9:28 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Police in Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested a man for allegedly molesting a woman in Rajouri district.

A police official said the accused, identified as Mohammad Akbar resident of Chatral village of Mendhar in Poonch district, often visited several areas of the district to “treat” people cursed with black magic.

Trending News
File Pic of Vijay Kumar (IGP) /GK

No army man killed in Pulwama gunfight, clarifies IGP Kashmir

File Representational Pic

Missing boy found dead in nallah in Bandipora

File Representational Pic

Baramulla woman's death takes J&K COVID-19 toll to 141

File Pic

Three security personnel injured in Pulwama encounter

He said the man molested a woman while “treating” her at a house in Doongri Agrati area yesterday.

The woman, he added, informed her family members about the act after which her family members caught hold of the accused and thrashed him.

Later, more people from the area joined claiming that the accused had molested a woman from their family.

Latest News
Representational Pic

Intl students in US may be deported if their universities switch to online-only classes due to COVID-19

File Pic of Vijay Kumar (IGP) /GK

No army man killed in Pulwama gunfight, clarifies IGP Kashmir

File Pic

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 7 lakh-mark with 22,252 fresh cases, toll rises to 20,160

File Representational Pic

Missing boy found dead in nallah in Bandipora

The police official said the accused was arrested after the families lodged a complaint against him.

A case vide FIR No 340/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Rajouri police station against the accused, a senior police officer said. 

“We have registered a case and further investigation is going on,” said Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Chandan Kohli.

Related News