Man carrying explosives arrested in Doda: Army

One person was arrested with 9.75 kg explosive material in the form of 78 gelatine sticks and 275 metres Cordex in Gundna area of Doda district, Army said Wednesday.

Army’s Northern Command in a tweet said, “The explosive material was recovered during an operation conducted based on specific intelligence at Gundna in Doda.”

The Army tweet said that the recoveries included 78 Gelatine sticks weighing 9.75 kg and Cordex (275 metres). “One person has been arrested,” the Army’s Northern Command tweeted.

The Army said that further investigation in this connection was going on.